Selangor were offered Nwakaeme's service, reveals Satiananthan

Selangor boss B. Satiananthan insists on getting the best out of his under-performing foreign players, following a winless start to the 2019 season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Pahang star Dickson Nwakaeme could have been a Red Giant instead this season, revealed Selangor boss B. Satiananthan.

When asked by the press about a possibility of replacing their ineffective new foreign signings, he responded that his team is not financially strong enough to do so.

To hammer the point home, the outspoken trainer made this disclosure:

"We must avoid making decisions that can ruin us financially. Selangor are a not a team that can spend.

"Let me tell you something, Dickson's agent first approached me [in pre-season]. If it were up to my desire for a formidable striker who can deliver results, I would have signed him.

"But sorry to say, we simply couldn't afford him, or he would have been playing for Selangor already. I have to be realistic when it comes to our budget."

The Nigerian striker has joined Pahang for his second stint this season, having won the FA Cup and Malaysia Cup in his first, in 2014 and 2015. He currently leads the Malaysia Super League top-scorer chart after two matchdays, with three goals.

Satiananthan meanwhile is instead planning to get the best out of his two under-performing and under-fire new foreign players; forward Antonio German and midfielder Endrick dos Santos.

"When even coaches of teams that are currently at the top of the standings are not happy with their import players, I can't say that I am with mine. But I believe that my foreign players can make an impact [in the coming games].

"It's my responsibility as the head coach to get them to produce the best. I've told them to do their part," said the former Felda United boss.

