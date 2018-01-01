Selangor deny new Indonesian interest

Selangor officials have denied that they are interested in signing an Indonesian who is currently playing for a mid-table Liga 1 club.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Following the return of Evan Dimas Darmono and Ilham Udin Armaiyn to Indonesia, Selangor are reportedly in discussions to replace them with another Indonesian player for the 2019 season. Editors' Picks Resurgent Man City avert crisis but must do more in Liverpool title clash

Unstoppable? Liverpool will be hard to catch as Klopp's rampant Reds destroy Arsenal

Ronaldo inspires Juventus to record-breaking Serie A points haul

Pogba has finally been freed and five tactical lessons from Solskjaer's first two Man Utd games

Goal's Indonesian sources stated that the Red Giants have been in discussions with an Indonesian midfielder who played for a mid-table Liga 1 club in 2018.

Strangely enough, the player, whose name will not be revealed in this article, is not as prominent a name as Selangor's past Indonesian signings. He has never won a major title in his career, while his Indonesia caps are only in the single digit.

In comparison, their past Indonesian signings; such as Evan and Ilham, as well as Malaysia Cup winners Andik Vermansah, Bambang Pamungkas and Elie Aiboy had been either future senior Indonesia team prospects, or experienced internationals when they joined the 33-time Malaysia Cup champions.

This rumour has however been denied by club deputy president Datuk Abdul Rauf Ahmad when contacted by Goal on Sunday, while secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon has denied any knowledge of the club approaching the player.

The Red Giants have so far confirmed only one foreign signing for the coming season; talismanic Spanish striker Rufino Segovia, whose contract has been renewed for another year, with one ASEAN slot, one Asian slot, and two global slots vacant. They are currently in the midst of trying out foreign players in test matches.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos!