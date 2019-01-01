Satiananthan doesn't and won't read 'rubbish' Facebook comments

The question 'Why is Amri not playing?' is getting on Selangor coach B. Satiananthan's nerves.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor head coach Satiananthan Bhaskran is adamant that given time, the Red Giants too can emulate the successes of the same team that defeated them in round five of the Malaysia Super League (MSL) last Friday, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

When met by Goal before the match, Thursday last week, the experienced trainer drew attention to the Southern Tigers' consistency in their line-up and on the pitch.

"JDT might have changed a number of their foreign players, but it must be noted how most of their local players have been playing together for quite a while. That has helped their revolution massively. Whereas for Selangor, the talented boys such as Nazmi Faiz [Mansor] and Azrif [Nasrulhaq] have joined them. If we could have stopped them from leaving, we wouldn't have to start rebuilding now.

"If the development plans of RMS (Selangor president Tengku Amir Shah ibni Sultan Sharafuddin) go right, we too can emulate JDT. Maybe next season we'll only need to bring in two or three new players, not 10, 11, which can disrupt a team's momentum. All I'm asking for from the fans is a little bit of time for us to hit our strides," said the 60-year old trainer.

He too asked for their supporters' patience in weathering the lacklustre start to his appointment at the club. The defeat to JDT made it five straight matches without a win for Selangor this season; three draws and two defeats.

According to him, a news report, published before the season kicked off, purporting him to be saying that he wants Selangor to win every single title this season, has misrepresented his true meaning.

"I was asked 'Which competition are Selangor trying to win?' If I had responded by choosing one competition, then my players would not be trying hard in the other competitions. If it were up to me, I wanted to win all the competitions, which is logically speaking impossible due to the fact that most of my players are new signings.

"So I simply answered I wanted to win all, and the next thing I knew I had been quoted as saying that I wanted to win all three competitions. This reporter and the story has misled the fans' expectations. People then came up to me saying that I wanted to win all competitions, which isn't true!" he pointed out.

The former Malaysia head coach also asked the fans to understand his decisions, drawing example from their repeated questioning of his decision to not start matches with veteran forward Amri Yahyah in the starting eleven.

Amri Yahyah. Photo from Malaysian Football League

"They keep asking me 'Why is Amri not starting matches?' The thing is, from the very beginning I've sat down with him and discussed his roles. There are times he can play but there are times that he can't, due to factors such as his age and position. Every player has their role, and the fans need to understand this.

"Of course there's pressure on me, but I don't and won't read Facebook comments. It's all rubbish. There were rumours that Amri and I don't get along, which is utter nonsense. I've explained it to him and he understands it. The job of a captain is not just on the pitch; in fact it's more important off it. But there are still those trying to drive a wedge between the two of us, and I don't understand this.

"The gentlemanly thing to do is to come see me and discuss things out. I wouldn't mind anyone attending and observing the morning and evening trainings, and discussing matters with me. 'Why is Amri not playing?' I can explain to them why. And if they can explain their point of view to me factually, I'd follow what they say! Coaches are not infallible, as good as [Jose] Mourinho was, he still got the sack," he stated

The Red Giants fans also need to temper their expectations according to him, as the balance of power has shifted while their glory days are in the past.

Selangor fans. Photo from FA Selangor

"I know [job at] Selangor always comes with high expectations. They've won the Malaysia Cup 34 (sic) times, but when did most of these wins happen? People can say a lot, but back then the best players from other states moved away to play as amateurs for Selangor and work in the state, like Ghani Minhat from Negeri Sembilan and Soh Chin Aun from Melaka.

"But in the professional era now, the trend has gone the opposite way. For example JDT have signed four, five players from Selangor in recent years, when back then it was unheard of for players from Selangor to play in another state," explained Satiananthan.

But he is bullish of his charges' progress, saying that they need to restore their confidence, following their disappointing start.

"From what I've seen, what's importance is confidence. When we played in pre-season friendlies in Bangkok, it was good. But when the matches against Felda United and PJ City did not go our way (1-1 draws), it went down, resulting in a walloping by PKNS FC (4-0).

"But the boys fought back in the 1-1 draw against Pahang, which I hadn't expected. You fend off pressure by the way you respond to it. I as the head coach need to constantly motivate them, not just the players but also the club," said the former Felda United boss.

