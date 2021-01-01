Sekou Mara makes history with Bordeaux strike against Rennes in Ligue 1

The French teenager of Senegalese descent becomes the youngest scorer for the Girondins in a league game since 2007

Sekou Mara made Bordeaux history on Sunday after a finely taken goal which handed his team a 1-0 win over Rennes in a Ligue 1 encounter.

The France youth international needed just 11 minutes to open the scoring at the Matmut Atlantique to give the Girondins the perfect start to their tie.

With that strike, he became the youngest player to score for Bordeaux in a French elite division game at the age of 18 years and 276 days.

At the age of 18 years and 276 days, Sekou Mara is the youngest player to score for Bordeaux in Ligue 1 since Gabriel Obertan on November 11, 2007 against… Rennes (18 years and 258 days). #FCGBSRFC pic.twitter.com/uLfihsxVye — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 2, 2021

Gabriel Obertan achieved his mark on November 11, 2007, in the 3-0 defeat of Rennes while he was 18 years and 258 days old.

Bruno Genesio’s men – who are unbeaten in their last six outings – faced Jean-Louis Gasset’s team with the ambition of compounding their hosts’ relegation worries.

Eight minutes into the game, Bordeaux suffered a massive setback as Steven Nzonzi was given his marching orders by referee Antony Gautier.

The 32-year-old France international was shown the way out for his reckless challenge on Mara.

Three minutes later, the hosts capitalised on Rennes’ numerical disadvantage to take the lead. Hwang Ui-jo chested the ball to Mara in the goal area and the teenager drilled the ball past Alfred Gomis.

That was his first goal ever in the history of the competition since he was promoted from Bordeaux’s second team.

Despite a strong attacking display from Genesio’s side, they were unable to level matters as the first half ended 1-0 against them.

As expected, the second half got off to an electric start with both teams wasting numerous chances to find the net. Nonetheless, poor marksmanship ensured that no goals were recorded until the final whistle was sounded.

Nigeria international Samuel Kalu was handed a starter’s role, albeit, he was substituted for Hatem Ben Arfa in the 59th minute – at the same time Mara came off for Amadou Traore.

Whereas, Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly and Mozambique's Mexer were on parade from start to finish.

Senegal's Gomis and Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) played all minutes for the Red and Blacks but Congo's Pepe Bonet was not listed for the encounter.

Thanks to this win which ended their five-game losing streak, Bordeaux steered clear off the relegation waters having accrued 39 points from 35 outings.