‘I’d prefer season is cancelled so Liverpool don’t win title’ – Yobo loyal to Everton but admits situation is ‘unfair’

The former Nigeria international says those at Anfield deserve to be champions, but his ties to the Toffees mean he cannot wish them well

Former defender Joseph Yobo admits he would “prefer that the league is cancelled so that don’t win”, with the Reds 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been a dominant force in English football this season, with a 30-year wait for top-flight glory seemingly destined to come to a close.

Those at Anfield are, however, sweating on whether they will be freed to get over the line in 2019-20.

Divisions around the world have been shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, with an indefinite state of postponement casting doubt over whether or not fixture lists will be completed.

Yobo admits that the Reds deserve to be crowned champions, but says his strong ties to the Toffees make it impossible for him to wish them well.

The former international told ESPN: “As an Blue I would prefer that the league is cancelled so that Liverpool don't win it.

“That is me speaking as an Evertonian, I don't want them to win.

“But as a football fan, and as someone who loves the game, I think Liverpool have done well and do deserve to win it.

“To lead the league by 25 points is not easy. If you look at their form from last season, they only lost the league to City by a point or so. Now they lead by 23 or 25 points, I think that is a lot.

“As a someone who loves the game, it is unfair, if you are leading by over 20 points not to win, so I think they should win it. They have worked hard to get to this point.”

Yobo joined Everton in 2002, initially on loan from , and would go on to spend 10 years with the club.

He was a regular throughout his time in and got the chance to work with some top talent, such as Wayne Rooney, with a move to in 2010 only made once he had started to slip out of favour.

“We weren't a top half team when I came to Everton but we started building," Yobo added on his experiences at Goodison Park.

“Rooney was just coming through, he was the star of the team and when they sold him I was like 'wow are we building or are we selling players?' So I was like, 'what am I doing here if Rooney is gone. Maybe I need to go too'.

“I spoke to the club owners and the coach. I told them my mind. I was called to the office the next morning. And I told them 'we just sold Rooney. If you're selling players, am I up for it too?'

“At that moment, we decided I was going to extend my contract. They told me what the plan was and the reason why they sold him. So it turned out good.

“This was about my future. I needed reassurance on the way the club was going because I was looking at Rooney as one of the people that would carry the club to where we wanted to go and the next thing I saw Rooney gone. I was upset, I wasn't happy about it because I wanted to win something major with Everton.

“I was in a position of strength then. At that point people were talking to my agent and the club knew about it. So it was either I signed or I leave the club and I had big clubs speaking to me then. It was a good decision in the end to stay.”