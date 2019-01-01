Schlupp scores first ever consecutive Premier League goals in Crystal Palace win

The Ghanaian full-back played another crucial role as the Eagles got all three points against the Cherries

Jeffrey Schlupp made it consecutive Premier League goals for the first time as beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

The 27-year old was on target against Burnley at the weekend, which was his first goal in 21 league games.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson had claimed ahead of Tuesday’s tie that Schlupp had stepped up, giving him more options in attack.

He started this time from the bench and it was an uneventful first half with Mamadou Sakho’s 19th minute straight red card the most striking incident.

Patrick van Aanholt got injured 10 minutes later and that was when Schlupp came in.

The Eagles break would come from the former man in the 76th minute after making a darting run from almost 35 yards, skipping past three opposition players, before putting a low ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

Article continues below

It had taken Schlupp 142 matches to score in consecutive games, with is top-flight career total now standing at 10 goals.

2 - Jeffrey Schlupp has scored in consecutive Premier League games for the first time ever (142 apps, 10 goals). Sucker-punch. #CRYBOU pic.twitter.com/JVDVBd8KJJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 3, 2019

The Hamburg-born player’s goal was his only shot on target in the match, while he also made 33 touches on the ball, nine accurate passes at 52.9%, one interception and two clearances.

Crystal Palace are now up to fifth in the table, but it could be a temporary position pending the outcome of the remaining Premier League fixtures on Wednesday and Thursday.