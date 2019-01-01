Scaloni: Argentina's Copa America campaign hasn't started yet

Following defeat to Colombia in their opening match of the tournament, the South American giants are facing an early elimination in Brazil

coach Lionel Scaloni insists the Copa America will only truly begin for the nation against on Wednesday.

Having slumped to a disappointing 2-0 loss to in their opener, Argentina are bottom of Group B and in danger of an early exit.

Scaloni, who took charge in 2018, is expecting an immediate response from his players when they next play in Belo Horizonte.

Almost wiping the defeat from memory, the Argentine insists the tournament starts now.

"The Copa for us is like it has not started yet. The group is doing well, assimilating the defeat as it should," he told a news conference.

"We would have liked to have started in another way, but the players are clear that there are two games to play."

Scaloni was unwilling to name his starting XI on Tuesday, but said: "I have several things in mind but there are players who are not 100 per cent, we will wait until tomorrow.

"We are going to wait for certain players who are not 100 per cent physically.

"Anyone has the possibility of being a starter, the decision is based on what we look for tomorrow, the consideration is the same for everyone."

While Angel Di Maria was subbed off during the display, midfielder Giovanni Lo Ceslo, a summer target for , could be switched having been deployed out wide in the opening clash.

"The idea is that tomorrow Gio (Lo Celso) will be in another position, where he feels more comfortable,” revealed Scaloni.

"No player likes to leave the team, but on the other hand, those same players are the first to add in. We will not have any problems with that."

Despite the disappointing result, there were elements of the display which pleased him, and the former West Ham defender hopes to see his team become more consistent over 90 minutes when they face Paraguay, who drew 2-2 with in their first outing.

"Most winning teams haven't dominated as we did in those 30 minutes with Colombia," Scaloni said.

"If we had scored, our situation would be different. Unfortunately, we didn't score and paid for it."