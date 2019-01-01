Satiananthan wants more from Ifedayo, despite his Selangor debut hat-trick

Selangor move back to third place following their 3-1 win over Kedah on Wednesday, thanks to Ifedayo Olusegun's hat-trick on his Red Giants debut.

returned to winning ways after almost a month, when they edged 3-1 in their round 13 encounter, on Wednesday at the Shah Alam Stadium.

The win, which also allowed them to pip the Red Eagles to third place, happened thanks to their new signing Ifedayo Olusegun, who bagged a hat-trick on his Selangor debut.

But when speaking to the press after the match, head coach B. Satiananthan said that the Nigerian can do even better than what he showed against Kedah.

"I've known him for some time and I know this wasn't his best performance. He can play better, especially when he's not on the ball, and this is what I want to see more of.

"I like strikers who work very hard off the ball, but hopefully we don't become overdependent on him," said the former Felda United boss.

He however bristled at Goal's suggestion that the game could have gone the other way, especially after Jonatan Bauman pulled one back for the visitors in the 64th minute.

Kedah put more men in front, and the Selangor defence, which had been porous all season, started to unravel. Fortunately, the Red Eagles forwards failed to find the back of the net again, including two attempts that struck the crossbar.

"We missed a lot of chances too, we missed six or seven chances in the first half. Kedah could have lost by six or seven goals today.

"Of course Kedah had no other option than to put more players in front [after trailing by three goals], because they had nothing more to lose by that point. But my men should have done better when going on counter-attacks from this situation to do more damage. They dropped too deep while the midfielders were too far away from the forwards, and did not pass the ball well.

"When they did pass the ball well [in counter-attacking situations] it resulted in our third goal. But we definitely had more chances than Kedah," he noted.

