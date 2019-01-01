'Sarri was my manager, not my friend' - Jorginho vows to kick on under Lampard at Chelsea

The Italy midfielder was brought to the Blues by the club's former manager, and he is now looking forward to a new era at Stamford Bridge

midfielder Jorginho has expressed his desire to turn the page on the Maurizio Sarri era, with Frank Lampard now in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri departed the club after just one season in charge, taking over with Chelsea legend Lampard brought in to replace the Italian.

Jorginho and Sarri worked together at , and Sarri insisted on bringing in the Italy international midfielder for £57 million ($86m) last summer when he was hired as Chelsea boss.

Though Sarri viewed Jorginho as vital to his style of play and the duo had a history together, Jorginho insists he is ready to move on to a new phase at Stamford Bridge.

"He was my manager, he wasn’t my friend," Jorginho said of Sarri. "We worked together for four years but now it is another time and another page. Another time in my life. I look forward to that now.

"I left him but I stayed here and I look to work for our team now, at Chelsea. I have a four-year contract. I am very happy in London and to be at Chelsea. I hope to be here for a long time."

Jorginho is now transitioning to a new system at Stamford Bridge. Lampard employs two holding midfielders, whereas Sarri's system used just one in the shape of the international.

The 27-year-old says he is looking forward to the freedom that Lampard's style of play will afford.

"It is new for me but I like it, I have more space to create," Jorginho said. "I am more free so I can do many things with my creativity so I like it."

Still, Jorginho sees himself filling the same general role that he did under Sarri: Chelsea's quarterback in the middle of the field.

"I will be there to control and to organise the team," Jorginho said. "I will stay in the middle and my team-mates can go to attack

"I don’t know [if I will get more goals and assists], we will see."

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last term and won the , and ahead of the club's return to the and another tough Premier League campaign this season, the club's midfield anchor sees big things ahead under a new manager.

"I think we can achieve many good things," Jorginho said.