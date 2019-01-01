‘Sarri is very similar to Guardiola’ – Danilo sees Juventus boss cut from same cloth as Man City chief

The Brazilian star, who swapped the Etihad for the Allianz Stadium over the summer, has worked with two of the world’s most demanding coaches

Maurizio Sarri is “very similar” to Pep Guardiola in many ways, says Danilo, a man who has worked with both across spells at and .

Two of the most demanding coaches around were direct rivals in the Premier League last season.

Guardiola guided City to an historic domestic treble in English football, while Sarri oversaw a triumph and top-four finish for .

On the back of that success, an Italian tactician decided to return to his homeland and take the reins at champions Juve.

Positive progress is being made in Turin, while Guardiola will feel that City remain in contention for more major honours despite suffering a few early wobbles in 2019-20.

Danilo, who traded life at the Blues for that with the Bianconeri over the summer, expects both men to chase down more major honours as they are two of the very best in the business.

The versatile international defender told Globo Esporte of his adaptation to new surroundings and the qualities of the last two bosses he has worked under: “Turin is very different to Manchester.

“The fans are much more passionate, they stop you in the street. I like it, they come across more affectionate and motivated.

“I'm gradually getting to know the city and I feel good. I've already realised that the cuisine here is spectacular.

“In Manchester, I only had a handful of options to eat well. In , instead, the culinary culture is extraordinary. We must be careful not to gain any weight!

“In the Premier League, the game is much more intense, there's no comparison. In Italy, instead, it's much more tactical and positional. It forces you to think more.

“Sarri has modern ideas, he likes to keep a high defensive line and he wants us to keep the ball.

“In this regard, it wasn't a big change for me and I feel perfectly at ease. Sarri and Guardiola are very similar in many ways, especially in their meticulous approach to tactics and movement.

“They thoroughly study opponents and the moves needed to predict every single situation.

“It was all extremely mechanical at City, working on every step and every inch. Sarri, on the other hand, is a bit more elastic, giving more freedom to individual initiative.

“In any case, their models are the same and it takes time to get used to. It took two years with Guardiola.

“I think this Juventus, despite not being with them for long, are doing well and are on right track.”

Juve are back at the top of the Serie A standings 12 games into the 2019-20 campaign, but are only one point off the pace and appear set to pose a serious threat to the reigning champions.