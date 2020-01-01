Santos reiterate interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Pereira

The Brazilian said a move back to his home country would result in tears of joy and the club president believes it will happen one day

Santos president Jose Carlos Peres has reiterated his interest in Andreas Pereira after Yeferson Soteldo expressed his desire to join .

Pereira is contracted to United until June 2023 and featured regularly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prior to the coronavirus pandemic leading to the suspension of football in the United Kingdom and across the globe. Only Harry Maguire and Fred have made more appearances for the Red Devils this season than Pereira's 37.

The 24-year-old is a Santos supporter and said this week a move to the Paulista giants would leave him in tears.

Peres has been in touch with Pereira and hopes to make his dream a reality in the future.

"I have Andreas Pereira on WhatsApp and I have been talking to him," Peres told Gazeta Esportiva. "He's done well at Manchester United. He will certainly the wear the club's [Santos] shirt one day."

OLHA O GOL DO MEU 10 AÍ! O Matheus Santos esteve presente no Alçapão na goleada por 4 a 1 diante do Botafogo, ano passado, e gravou um dos gols do Soteldo na partida! ⁣

⁣

Quer aparecer aqui também? Publique o gol que você gravou no estádio com a hashtag #ArquibancadaSFC pic.twitter.com/VRZw4CqaYw — Santos Futebol Clube (de ) (@SantosFC) April 10, 2020

Peres' comments came after international Soteldo announced his intention to leave Santos at the end of the year.

Soteldo outlined his desire to help the club enjoy success in the Copa Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro before moving on with a career he hopes will someday take him to United.

"I want to finish this stage at Santos by December, win the Libertadores and whatever is possible and then take another step," Soteldo told 'El Drink Team' podcast. "I always dreamed of playing for Manchester United. The dream remains intact. There are many steps to get there, but I feel I can.

"I want to go to Europe, but not to go and come back. I want to go and pursue my career with greater success. I feel prepared and I have to wait for the right moment to do it."

At 22 years of age, the highly-rated winger has plenty of football left in him. Positive progress has been made to this point, with a switch to Santos secured in January 2019 and 17 senior caps collected with Venezuela. His first season in saw 12 goals recorded from off the flanks, while also weighing in with a healthy haul of assists.