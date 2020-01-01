‘Sancho a generational talent but doesn’t solve Man Utd problem’ – Ferdinand reiterates call for new centre-half

The ex-Red Devils defender can see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to land an England international, but feels there are other issues to address

Jadon Sancho may be a “generational talent”, but Rio Ferdinand still believes that need to be prioritising the signing of a new centre-half as the addition of another winger will not solve their “fundamental problems”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced plenty of calls to bring defensive reinforcements onto his books.

He has been turning a deaf ear to them, with the Norwegian stating once again on the back of a fortuitous 3-2 victory over Brighton that he has no issue with his current options.

More teams

Ferdinand is bemused as to how that stance can be taken, with the former United star convinced that Solskjaer is exploring the wrong transfer avenues.

He can appreciate why forward Sancho would be targeted, but feels too much time is being wasted on a long-running saga that has diverted attention away from more pressing needs.

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “Yeah, definitely [there are question marks in front of David de Gea].

“The centre-back area, first game of the season you’re looking for someone to set their stall out in defensive areas. They did anything but that.

“It was slow, it was cumbersome, and I picked out three examples for goals. I can see so many different mistakes, areas there can be improvements.

“Listen, you look at , the best team in the land. Issues in goalkeeping areas - Alisson, big signing. Issues at centre-back? [Virgil] van Dijk, bang, they deal with it.

“Manchester United have not done that. This is not an issue we’re seeing that’s just happened the other day.

“I want Jadon Sancho to come to Man United, he’s a generational talent, he’s someone who will get fans off their seats, a Man United player.

“But does he solve the fundamental problems that I see happening with this team?

“Yes they had a fantastic goals-against record last season but there are moments in games, or before games even.

Article continues below

“Are you looking across the tunnel across that line thinking ‘I’m going to have to be at my absolute best to get a chance against this Manchester United team?’

“I don’t think so - and that’s a problem for me.”

United collected their first Premier League points of the season during a trip to , but a narrow win was only secured with the last kick of the game – after the final whistle had initially been blown – and with the Seagulls having struck the woodwork on five occasions.