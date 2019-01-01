Sancho, Foden and Vinicius Junior star in the NxGn FIFA Ultimate Team Squad Battle

This week FIFA fans can take to their consoles and face off against a squad made up of players who featured in Goal’s NxGn 2019 list

The Goal NxGn 2019 team is this week’s Featured Squad Battle in ’s Ultimate Team mode and features players who appeared in the NxGn list in March this year.

To have been included in the list, players needed to be aged 18 or younger as of the turn of the year.

FIFA fans can earn up to 1,800 Squad Battle points by beating the NxGn 2019 team which is available until Monday July 8. Here’s who you’ll be up against and how they made team.

Attackers

On the right side of a front three is NxGn 2019 winner Jadon Sancho , whose standout season with saw him named the best player in the NxGn 2019 list.

Sancho was also rewarded with a frightening 96-rated Team of the Season card in FIFA Ultimate Team, complete with 98 pace, 95 shooting and 97 passing.

On the opposite wing is ’s Vinicius Junior . The Brazilian’s second-place finish in the NxGn list and 92-rated Future Stars card means ’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, who placed third in the list, is sitting on the bench.

’ 72-rated Moise Kean plays as a lone striker. While the trio lack chemistry, the team has plenty of pace on the wings and Kean’s 72-rated card performs well, even though it’s only a silver.

Midfielders

In the centre of midfield are Brescia’s Sandro Tonali and ’ Morgan Gibbs-White . Tonali made the NxGn list after getting his first call-up for the national team and slots into the Squad Battle squad as the only defensive midfielder and the only player offering a link to fellow player Kean.

Gibbs-White played 31 matches for Wolves last season and slots into the Squad Battle team providing chemistry links to fellow Premier League players elsewhere in the line-up.

On the left side of midfield is ’s Alphonso Davies who was ranked No.6 on the NxGn list following his £17m ($22m) transfer from the . Davies’ Future Stars card is packed with pace and has a lethal 92 shot power.

Taking up the right side of midfield is ’s Phil Foden , who was ranked at No.4 on the NxGn list. While his 88-rated Future Stars card has him positioned as a CAM, by playing on the right side he provides chemistry links for Jadon Sancho in attack and Eric Garcia in defence.

Defenders and Goalkeeper

Making up a three-man defence are Ozan Kabak, who left to join on Sunday, Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu and Manchester City’s Eric Garcia .

Kabak was ranked at 40th in the NxGn list and impressed for at the start of the 2018-19 season before moving to Stuttgart for €11m (£9.5m/$12.5m) in January, and then on again to Schalke for next season. Kabak provides chemistry links for Davies in midfield and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl , who propped up NxGn 2019 at No.50.

Ampadu and Garcia placed at 14th and 15th spots respectively in the NxGn list and fit into the NxGn 2019 Squad Battle team by providing chemistry links with Gibbs-White and Foden in front of them. While Ampadu’s Ultimate Scream card has 99 pace and 99 physical stats, its 63 defensive rating means the goalkeeper will likely be busy.