‘Sanchez is a disaster, there must be two of him!’ – Man Utd ‘need to get him out’, says Neville

The former Red Devils defender admits to having been excited by the Chilean's arrival at Old Trafford, but is now looking for him to be moved on

Alexis Sanchez has “been a disaster” for , admits Gary Neville, with the Red Devils legend looking for the international to be moved on before transfer windows close across Europe.

A proven Premier League performer arrived at Old Trafford from in January 2018 amid much fanfare.

With rival interest from having been fended off to secure a prized signature, excitement and expectation greeted the arrival of a forward supposedly at the peak of his powers.

Sanchez has, however, not come close to delivering on his potential, recording just five goals in 45 appearances, and is now being linked with a number of sides in .

Neville believes the time has come for United to cut their losses on a player who has looked a shadow of his former self during a forgettable spell in Manchester.

The former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports: “I welcomed him coming to the club as he's a tenacious forward that plays across the line and scores goals. But it's been a disaster.

“I have no idea what's happened. There must be two of him. The one that played for Arsenal and and then the one that's turned up in Manchester. They need to get him out of the club.

“Romelu Lukaku didn't want to be there. It's a phased transition at the club. There's four or five that don't want to be there – he [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] needs to get rid of a couple this year and a couple next year.”

Solskjaer has conceded that there may be developments on Sanchez’s future over the coming days, despite previously stating that he expects the South American to stay put and prove his worth.

Neville believes moving the 30-year-old out is the best option, with United now favouring a different approach which has helped to restore optimism at Old Trafford.

He added: “I like this team a lot more. I look at the team and they all want to be at the club - perhaps Paul Pogba has aspirations to leave the club and play elsewhere. But he's settled down. It's a team that's got energy and youth - I like it.

“It's not slow or boring. They are having a go. It needs two or three senior additions that will make them really good but if that team can grow together.

“They are not going to take over City in the next 12-18 months but when Pep Guardiola leaves City and if don't recruit as well as they have done, then Manchester United must be ready to pounce. And if this develops, they've got a big chance of doing something in two years' time.”