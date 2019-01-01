Samuel Kalu’s mother freed from kidnappers’ den in Aba

The winger's mum has been reunited with her family after she was captured at gunpoint while driving in the southeastern part of Nigeria

The Police Force have confirmed the safe release of Samuel Kalu’s mother, Juliet Ozuruonye Kalu from kidnappers’ den in Anambra State.

Juliet was abducted by unknown gunmen while driving along Okpulu Umuobo area in the city of Aba.

Though a ransom of $40,000 was demanded for her release, the police spokesperson in the state who confirmed her release late on Monday night remains unsure whether the family met kidnappers' request.

“She was released around midnight (2300 GMT) of Monday and she has been reunited with her people,” Ogbonna told AFP, per the Punch.

“Circumstances surrounding her release has not been disclosed to me for now.

“But we are still investigating the incident in a bid towards ensuring that those who carried out the act are arrested and brought to book.”

The safe return of Juliet Kalu would come as a relief for Samuel who has been included in Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad for Nigeria’s final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Seychelles and friendly later this month.

The 21-year-old made his Super Eagles bow against Seychelles in September 2018 and has scored a goal in five international outings so far.