Sampdoria’s Manfredi responds to Carrarese: “Crucial points are at stake for our objective; I agree that we should focus on the pitch”

Just a few hours ahead of the match against Carrarese, Sampdoria chairman Matteo Manfredi has issued a statement in response to the press release issued by the Tuscan club in recent days. In that statement, the Tuscan club had commented specifically on refereeing matters, making certain remarks that surprised the Sampdoria club and annoyed the fans. The most controversial passage, in particular, was: “Carrarese hopes that the same energy and determination can also be seen in the stands of a full stadium, ready to support the lads on the pitch for the full ninety minutes and focused solely on our love for our colours, without being distracted by incidents or referees, towards whom, incidentally, we reiterate our respect, not least in light of the high-profile appointment scheduled for Wednesday.”





Turning to the match and the context, the Blucerchiati boss clarified his point of view: “In Carrara, one of our remaining eight matches awaits us, with crucial points at stake to achieve our objective,” he told Il Secolo XIX. It is curious, however, to note that Sampdoria’s objective has now become ‘survival in Serie B’.

"I have read Carrarese’s official statement and I agree with their call for the stands to focus solely on supporting their own team," Manfredi continues. "Without any other distractions, of whatever nature. Wherever Sampdoria play away, we always encounter an intense atmosphere of anticipation and rivalry. This is understandable, and I would say natural, given the club’s great history, its prestige, its supporters and its tradition. But what matters are the competitive dynamics on the pitch. That remains, always and for everyone, the sole arbiter of the final result.”