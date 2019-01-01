Samatta suffers heavy defeat with Genk against Koulibaly’s Napoli

The Tanzania international could not help his side from a humiliating loss against the Parthenopeans at San Paolo

Mbwana Samata featured as suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against in their last group game.

With no chance of progressing into the knockout stage of the tournament after only one point from five games, the Belgian side headed into the match playing for their pride.

However, despite parading their top players in the encounter, including the international, who made his sixth appearance in the top European tournament, the Blue-White slumped at San Paolo.

Arkadiusz Milik’s hat-trick and a strike from Dries Mertens condemned Hannes Wolf’s men a humiliating defeat against the Parthenopeans.

Samatta made a frantic effort to get a consolation goal before he was replaced in the 63rd minute by Theo Bongonda.

On the other hand, international Koulibaly was rock solid for Carlo Ancelotti’s men to ensure the Italian club kept a clean sheet in the encounter.

international Paul Onuachu featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Stephen Odey was an unused substitute.

Samatta will look to help Genk bounce back from the setback when they take on Waasland-Beveren in a league game on Saturday.