Sam Folarin scores first senior goal as Middlesbrough bow to Brentford

The Nigerian winger scored his first goal for the Boro in their defeat to Thomas Frank’s Bees on Saturday evening

Sam Folarin scored ’s only goal in their 2-1 defeat to in Sunday’s game played at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The 20-year-old, who is a product of the club’s youth setup, was brought in for Marcus Browne before the start of the second-half and he did not disappoint with a goal three minutes into his introduction.

YES SAM! WHAT A MOMENT FOR THE LAD! #UTB pic.twitter.com/SybTfgj9Yz — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 9, 2021

The preparations of Neil Warnock’s men had suffered a slight blow following a number of positive coronavirus cases, with Boro’s boss forced into naming a changed squad.

Warnock made seven changes to the side which silenced Wycombe Wanderers, including a first-time appearance for Hayden Hackney while the bench consisted of several players from the club’s under 23 side.

Even at that, it was the visitors who threatened, albeit, Chuba Akpom, Marc Bola and Hackney took their turn to miss clear-cut opportunities.

Nevertheless, Brentford took the lead in the 35th minute through Halil Dervisoglu who converted a well-taken corner kick from Saman Ghoddos as the Bees took a slim 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

Before then, Browne had gone down before being stretchered from the pitch after receiving lengthy treatment.

His replacement Folarin made an instant impact scoring his first senior goal to level matters against Thomas Frank’s side. The Nigerian showed huge composure to finish after good work by Marcus Tavernier and Patrick Roberts.

The hosts regained their lead four minutes after the hour mark when Saman Ghoddos worked himself some space before curling the ball beyond the reach of Jordan Archer.

Akpom could have sent the game into extra-time but his header off Tavernier’s cross went wide.

Looking tired after a trying evening, Akpom was replaced in the 90th minute by Rumarn Burrell, while 's Sam Morsy and Britt Assombalonga were not selected for action.

For the hosts, Ghanaian midfielder Tariqe Fosu saw every minute of the clash, whereas French winger of Cameroonian descent Bryan Mbeumo did not make the matchday squad.

Middlesbrough return to the Championship on January 16 with a date versus .

Having accrued 36 points from 22 games in the 2020-21 campaign, they occupy the seventh spot in the English second tier log.