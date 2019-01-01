Salzburg's Haaland matches Drogba's Champions League record

The Norwegian forward continued his dazzling scoring form with the Red Bulls in the premier European club competition

Erling Braut Haaland is the man of the moment and simply can't stop scoring, with his heroics for Salzburg now tying him with Didier Drogba and Karim Benzema in the .

The 19-year old scored twice in the Austrian heavyweight's 3-2 home defeat to on Wednesday.

Though it’s now back-to-back losses for the Austrian outfit after a close 4-3 defeat away at last time out, Haaland's brace ensured he entered the history books.

6 - Erling Haaland is the first ever player to score as many as six goals in his first three Champions League appearances. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/9IqD7Y86iL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2019

The teenager has now scored six goals in his maiden season in Europe's elite competition, matching Drogba's haul in 2003/04, as the only player to score at least five goals in their first three matches.

As Haaland has scored in each of his first three Champions League matches, he is the first teenager to do so since Karim Benzema at the age of 18 with .

Haaland first started out with a hat-trick in Salzburg's opening 6-2 bashing of before getting the third and equalising goal against Liverpool, only to be undone by Mohamed Salah's winner.

3 - Erling Haaland is only the second teenager in Champions League history to score in each of his first three appearances in the competition, after Karim Benzema. Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/JtKXxckDZr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2019

On Wednesday he had equalised for the Red Bulls at 2-2 on Tuesday night against Kalidou Koulibaly's Napoli, before Lorenzo Insigne had the final say a minute after his effort.

Article continues below

The 2019 Under-20 World Cup top scorer has now netted 54.5% of the goals for Jesse Marsch's team in Europe this term.

His six strikes also places him top of the Champions League scoring charts, ahead of big names like Robert Lewandowski, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Salzburg are third in Group F, three points ahead of Nbwana Samata's Genk and four behind table-toppers Napoli.