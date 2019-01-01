Salisu Yusuf: NFF confirm return of Super Eagles coach after one-year ban

The 57-year-old tactician has been reinstated after serving his punishment for receiving bribe

The Football Federation (NFF) have confirmed the return of Salisu Yusuf to the national team following a year-long suspension for his involvement in a bribery incident.

Last year, Salisu was found guilty of collecting an amount of money reported to be around $1000 and was sanctioned by the NFF Ethics Committee with a fine of $5000 and a one-year ban from football-related activities.

The former and coach was caught on camera receiving money to influence his team selection for the 2017 in .

On Thursday, the Nigerian football body announced the return of Yusuf to football while appreciating stand-in coach Imama Amapakabo for his contribution during his absence.

Article continues below

"The Nigeria Football Federation has noted that the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf has now fully served the one–year suspension clamped on him last year," the FA statement read.

"The Federation thanked Coach Imama Amapakabo for his sterling efforts while in charge of the U23 National Team in the absence of the suspended Yusuf, and for eventually seeing to the team’s qualification for the U23 AFCON."

It remains to be seen if Yusuf will guide Nigeria to the 2019 Wafu Cup of Nations in which is billed to start from September 28.