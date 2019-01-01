'Salah was better than Messi & Ronaldo in 2018' - Liverpool legend hoping to avoid Suarez & Torres repeat

Ian Rush believes the Egyptian forward, who has starred throughout his time at Anfield, can become a Reds icon if he resists the urge to make a move

Mohamed Salah has been told that he was “better than Messi or Ronaldo in 2018”, with Ian Rush tipping him to become a Liverpool legend if he stays put and does not head the same way as Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

The Reds have found it difficult to keep talismanic forwards on their books over recent years.

Torres left Anfield for Chelsea after starring on Merseyside, while Suarez headed to Barcelona after coming as close as anybody to delivering a Premier League title triumph.

Salah has picked up that baton since being snapped up from Roma in the summer of 2017, with last season’s Golden Boot winner having delivered another 19 goals across all competitions this term.

Reds icon Rush is hoping those standards can be maintained and the 26-year-old’s services retained, with the former striker telling the Liverpool Echo: “Mo was incredible last season. For me, he was the best player in the world.

“How he didn't even get in some teams of the year, I don't know. He was better than [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo in 2018.

“At the start of this season it was more difficult for him. Teams had sussed him out a bit and were putting two men on him.

“But playing him through the middle has worked brilliantly. He's become a better, more complete player.

“On a personal level he might not achieve what he did last season, but if he scores 30 goals and Liverpool win the title he's had an even better season.”

Rush added on the need to keep Salah on Merseyside: “People talk about Torres and Suarez, they were great players but they weren't around long enough.

“I want Mo to stick around for a lot longer than them and become a true legend here.”

Salah netted 44 times in the 2017-18 campaign, with those efforts helping to lead Liverpool to the Champions League final.

They are back in the hunt for European glory this term, having reached the last 16, while a four-point lead is held over reigning champions Manchester City in the battle for Premier League supremacy.