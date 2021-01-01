'Salah wants to play at the Olympic Games' - Liverpool to discuss sending Egypt forward to Tokyo 2020

The Egyptian FA have asked the Reds' permission to call up their talismanic forward for the summer sporting event

Mohamed Salah wants to play at the Olympic Games, according to the head of the temporary committee running the Egyptian FA, who says Liverpool have agreed to discuss sending the forward to Tokyo 2020.

Salah has already been named in Egypt's preliminary U23s squad for the summer games by head coach Shawky Gharieb, with all countries competing having been given permission to include three overaged players.

Ahmed Megahed, who is currently in temporary charge of the Egypt FA, has now revealed that the Liverpool star is eager to take part in the Olympics, with Anfield officials set to sit down for talks with the forward over his participation in the coming weeks.

"We sent a message to Liverpool management to announce our willingness to call Salah to Tokyo, they replied saying that they will discuss the situation with the player," Megahed told Egyptian television station MBC MASR.

“I can say that Salah wants to play at the Olympic Games, he wants to help Egypt, and I hope Liverpool will say yes."

The Olympics were originally due to take place in 2020 but had to be pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduled games will officially commence in Japan's capital city on July 23, but the men's football tournament is set to kick off a day earlier.

The competition will run until August 7, one day before the conclusion of the entire games, with Salah in line to feature for his country at the Olympics for the second time in his career.

Liverpool are not obliged to let Salah join up with Egypt's U23s, but if they do agree to let him take part in the Olympics then he could miss the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The Reds' first fixture will take place on August 14, meaning the 28-year-old would be absent for the majority of the club's pre-season schedule.

