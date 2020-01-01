Salah targets third Golden Boot after achieving Premier League title goal with Liverpool

The Egyptian frontman claims to have never had any doubts that trophy success would be enjoyed with the Reds, with other targets now being set

Mohamed Salah claims to have never had any doubt that would enjoy Premier League title success during his time at the club, with the Egyptian now looking to chase down a third Golden Boot.

The arrival of a man who previously struggled to make his mark in English football at has proved to be a turning point for the Merseysiders.

Jurgen Klopp acquired Salah for just £36.7 million ($45m) in the summer of 2017 on the back of two strong seasons with in after being released by the Blues.

That show of faith has been rewarded with 92 goals in 145 appearances, with a prolific presence bettering the returns of some legendary figures before him – such as Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez.

Salah is now a and Premier League winner, while a PFA Player of the Year award and two top scorer crowns have been added to his personal roll of honour.

The aim is to complete a hat-trick on that front in 2020, with the target found on 17 occasions in domestic competition this term.

Few would bet against Salah achieving that goal, with the superstar performer having grown accustomed to achieving anything that he sets his mind to.

“Winning the Premier League is amazing for the club and the city. I’ve now reached my biggest goal, the one I set for myself since I signed for Liverpool,” Salah told beIN Sports on helping the Reds to end 30 years of pain.

“When I set my mind on something I want to achieve, I always do. If I’m convinced that I can achieve something, thank God I always do.

“The first question that I was asked since joining Liverpool was that if we were able to win the league and Champions League. That’s why it feels great being able to win something I pledged to win.

“Of course I want to win the Golden Boot for the third time in a row, let’s see what happens.

“I’m focusing on the games and trying to make the most out of my opportunities. I’m sometimes unlucky but I never give up.”

Liverpool’s coronation was confirmed by Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over at Stamford Bridge, with Salah revealing that some members of the Reds squad had been hoping to see title glory wrapped up when they head to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

He added: “While watching the game, some players wanted Chelsea to win and the majority wanted Manchester City to win so that we could celebrate winning the title together.

“I’m expecting a very entertaining game [against City], because they’ll want to win at all costs and we won’t want to lose. That’s why I’m expecting a tough game and everyone will probably enjoy it.”