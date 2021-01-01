Salah scoops Liverpool award ahead of Henderson and Alexander-Arnold

Thanks to his impressive performance, the Egyptian forward has been named the best Reds player in the month under review

Mohamed Salah has been crowned as the Liverpool Player of the Month for January 2021.

The Egypt international featured in all seven of the Reds’ encounters in the month under review – scoring five goals in the process.



Although Jurgen Klopp’s men lost three of those games, the African superstar put up good performances for the Anfield Stadium giants.

Salah saw off competition from captain Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to clinch the individual accolade for the second term in a row.

"Thank you. Of course, I'm happy to win this award but I'm always saying that every time the team comes first,” Salah told Liverpool website after being presented with the award at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday.

“It's good to win trophies individually but we just need to focus in that period and try to win games and go through the right way.

“I think last month was better than months before but we still need to win games. When I score goals and help the team to win games, that's what makes me happy.

“But if you score goals and the team is still not winning, that's not a great feeling. So we just need to carry on and I'm trying always to score goals to help the team.

“I think they [the fans] always support us, especially when they were in Anfield. But now with Covid they cannot come but I'm sure they're always supporting us.

“We just need to stick together and carry on, win games and stay with each other.”

Furthermore, his stunning strike against West Ham United at London Stadium was named Goal of the Month.



In the 3-1 win against the Hammers, the former AS Roma and Chelsea man perfectly controlled Xherdan Shaqiri’s twisting pass into the box and skilfully finished for his second goal in the Premier League game.

With that, he has now won the prize for the fifth consecutive month which spanned from September 2020.

Manager Klopp would be counting on the Egypt international to wreak havoc against Leicester City when they travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday. The reigning English kings are currently fourth with 40 points from 23 outings so far in the 2020-21 campaign.