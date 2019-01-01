‘Salah & Mane spat was good for Liverpool’ – Hyypia lauds spirit as Reds look to become heroes

A former defender at Anfield believes public displays of passion show how badly those on Merseyside want to taste Premier League title success

The friction between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah which emerged during ’s Premier League game at is a positive, says Sami Hyypia, with it showing how much the Reds care.

Senegalese star Mane offered a public display of emotion when substituted at Turf Moor in August.

Fellow frontman Salah was the source of his frustration, with the Egypt international considered to have favoured a selfish approach when team-mates were better placed.

The issue was quickly swept under the target, although it has been suggested that a spat had been brewing for some time before tempers boiled over.

Former Liverpool defender Hyypia has no issue with the odd feud between colleagues, with Mane and Salah merely showing how badly they want to be Premier League champions this season.

“I watch them and it seems they are having fun playing at such an extraordinarily high level, but they are also ­demanding of each other. That’s why they won’t ease up,” Hyypia told the Daily Star.

“I saw the episode with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane but far from thinking that was damaging to dressing room spirit I thought it showed how strong it is.

“It just shows that everyone wants to win together and that shows what a great group [Jurgen] Klopp has built with that dynamic.

“It’s always good to have that kind of openness where players can call each other out. That’s part of the culture of winning. There’s nothing wrong with it.

“All successful teams have that desire which means they demand more from each other. I remember some sparks flying between players when I was at Anfield – and that’s only good for the team.”

Liverpool’s ‘spirit’ has seen them take maximum points from eight Premier League games in 2019-20, with a run of successive victories in the English top-flight stretched to 17 games.

Klopp’s side are now eight points clear at the top of the table and well placed to chase down a first crown in 30 years.

Hyypia is hoping to see the Reds get over the line, allowing those involved to become legends on Merseyside.

He added: “Everyone remembers you when you win trophies – even 15 or 20 years on.

“When I’m back in Liverpool everyone mentions that night in Istanbul in 2005. Something like that stays with the fans. No-one forgets it.

Article continues below

“That’s why this city will go crazy if they manage to win the League this year – just like they did in 2005.

“When we won in Istanbul the club hadn’t won the European Cup for 21 years so there was great emotion. It was a huge release.

“And it will be the same next May if we win the League ­because it’s been so long. There will be wild celebrations and also a place in history for the players. It will be special.”