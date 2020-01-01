‘Salah, Mane & Firmino set standard for everyone’ – Oxlade-Chamberlain loving Liverpool’s finishing school

The Reds midfielder has found his shooting boots of late, with the England international admitting that he has the perfect tutors at Anfield

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino “set the example for anyone that wants to learn how to score goals”, says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the midfielder benefitting from the lessons taught at Anfield’s finishing school.

The international has rediscovered his shooting boots of late, netting in back-to-back Premier League outings against West Ham and .

Oxlade-Chamberlain admits he is relishing the opportunity to play a leading role in a stunning title bid from Jurgen Klopp’s side, with a 22-point lead opened up at the top of the table.

A fearsome attacking unit have been leading the charge for more silverware in 2019-20, but others have also been stepping up after taking inspiration from talismanic performers in the final third.

Oxlade-Chamberlain forms part of that group, with the 26-year-old telling Liverpool’s official website: "It helps playing. I think I've played the last five now, which is really nice. That obviously helps you get a feeling with the way that the team's playing and with the boys around you.

"I think a lot of it's just down to maybe being a bit more clinical, getting myself in more areas where I can shoot and affect the game. Luckily, the last few have gone in.

"But that's what the top goalscorers do. We've got Mo, Sadio, Bobby and they set the example for anyone that wants to learn how to score goals. I get to watch them a lot and try to follow situations and put yourself in the position to score.

"We've got players that can find you, so there's always opportunities that this team creates.

"I'm delighted to have scored a couple of goals in the last two games, but it's about us all and making sure that we chip in where we can and finish the season strong now."

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s effort in a 4-0 victory over his former club Southampton owed plenty to the efforts of those lining up in front of him, with an audacious flick from international Firmino allowing him to hit the back of the net.

"It becomes a little bit normal when you play with that guy," Oxlade-Chamberlain said of Firmino and his value to the collective cause.

"That's the way he plays and he does those magnificent things all the time. I love him, I absolutely love him. He's such a joy to play with and to feed off.

"He's always looking for others, he works for the team and his skills speak for themselves. He's a top man and we all love him."