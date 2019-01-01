‘Salah looks a little low on confidence’ – Concerns raised over front three by Liverpool legend

John Aldridge feels a fearsome attacking unit is still looking for a spark, although Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane & Co. are being backed to come good

Mohamed Salah looks “a little low on confidence”, says John Aldridge, with there “mild concerns” over an attacking unit that also includes Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

That triumvirate has been integral to the success enjoyed by Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent times, with their prolific return in the final third forcing the Reds into contention for major honours.

All three have been back among the goals in 2019-20, but they are not considered to be firing on all cylinders just yet.

Aldridge is confident a spark will be found, with one game all that is required to light the fuse, but the former striker concedes that a fearsome forward line has been slightly out of sorts.

He told the Irish Independent: “[I have] mild concerns surrounding Liverpool’s front three, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino a long way short of their brilliant best right now.

“The goals have not been flowing for Salah this season and you get the sense that he is a little low on confidence, but I would not have too many concerns about Liverpool’s main man up front.

“He has missed a few too many chances this season and the same can be said of Mane and Firmino to an extent, but we know what those three are all about when they click into gear and one high scoring game could get all three back on track in an instant.

“In many respects, Liverpool’s immaculate start to this Premier League campaign is all the more impressive when you consider their big three in the forward line are not firing on all cylinders and it has to be an ominous sign for in what looks set to be another tight title race.”

Liverpool have been faultless in the Premier League so far this season, with seven games negotiated without coming unstuck.

A five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City has been established at the top of the table, with Aldridge of the opinion that a European triumph in 2018-19 has altered the mindset at Anfield.

He added: “I believe last season’s victory has changed the way a lot of these players view themselves and this Liverpool team as they have gone from being a team that has potential to do well to a team of winners.

“Not just winners of a domestic cup, but European champions and that lavish tag has to fill them with confidence.

“The brilliant Liverpool team I stepped into in the mid-1980s was full of proven winners and when you have that first medal or two in your collection, it gives you a huge advantage over rivals who are still chasing that first big trophy.

“Champions have a mindset that ensures they expect to win, while the opposition don’t quite believe they will get over the line until they have proved to themselves that they can do it and this is why I feel Liverpool have a very different look now.”

Liverpool are back in continental action on Wednesday against Red Bull Salzburg, before former boss Brendan Rodgers returns to Merseyside on Saturday with his side.