Salah: Frustrated Liverpool forward struck more shots than all of Burnley

The Egypt international made frantic efforts in his quest for Jurgen Klopp’s men to secure all three points

forward Mohamed Salah had as many shots compared to the whole team in their 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Premier League game but failed to register on the scoresheet.

The international was afforded his 31st league appearance and made a spirited effort to add to his goal tally this season but was denied on several occasions as goalkeeper Nick Pope starred in the encounter.

Jurgen Klopp’s men raced into the lead through Andrew Robertson after he was set up by Fabinho before Jay Rodriguez levelled proceedings in the second half.

Salah struck six shots in the game and hit the target four times which is twice as many as the entire team of Burnley but failed to score.

The draw ended the Reds’ 100 percent home Premier League record, having previously clinched victory in all their league games at Anfield.

The 28-year-old fleet-footed forward has racked up 23 goals across all competitions this season, including 19 in the English top-flight.

Salah has been in scintillating form since teaming up with Liverpool from Italian side AS in the summer of 2017.

The forward has scored a total of 73 goals in only 105 league appearances since returning to , having previously featured for .

Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot award twice, scooping it in his debut season after bagging 32 goals and won it in the last campaign along with his teammate Sadio Mane and ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His efforts helped the Reds to win the trophy last season and clinched the 2019-20 Premier League title after 30 years of wait.

Salah will hope to find the back of the net when Liverpool take on Arsenal in their next Premier League game on July 15.