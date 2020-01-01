Salah elated after winning Liverpool Player of the Month award

The Egypt international was in fine form for the Reds last month and has been honoured for his displays

Mohamed Salah has expressed his delight after winning ’s Player of the Month award for January.

The 27-year-old played a key role for Jurgen Klopp’s men last month as they maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League table after victories against , Hotspur, , Wolverhampton Wanderers and .

The international scored three goals, including his stoppage-time effort against the Red Devils at Anfield, and provided three assists.

His outstanding displays ensured he beat off competition from Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker to reclaim the prize he last won in August.

“Thank you. I am happy to win this award and I think we did well that month, so hopefully, we’ll keep [going] like that," he told the club website.

Salah, who has racked up 18 goals this season, picked his strike against Manchester United, his first against them, as one of his favourites.

“Yeah, I think so. I scored a goal against Man United after two years, so that was my favourite moment,” he added.

Liverpool will take on in their next Premier League game on Saturday and the forward is looking to continue his exploit in the division following the winter break.

“I think we had a good break and everyone is fresh and everyone is excited to go again, so hopefully we will be ready for the game," Salah concluded.

Liverpool are six wins away from clinching their first league title since 1990.