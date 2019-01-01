Salah and Mane are an inspiration for young Africans - Mohamed Sissoko

The former Liverpool midfielder has lauded the impact of the prolific forwards on football in the continent

forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are a source of inspiration to millions of children in Africa, according to former Reds midfielder Mohamed Sissoko.

The frontmen shared last season’s Golden Boot, with ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having scored 22 Premier League goals as they pushed eventual league winners to the death in the title race.

They were also instrumental in the Merseyside club claiming the , after defeating Hotspur 2-0 in an all-English final at the Wanda Metropolitano in June.

While Salah and Mane didn’t make it to the podium of the Best Fifa Men’s Player, they were ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the top 10.

Sissoko, who won the European Super Cup with the Reds in 2005, believes the Egyptian and Senegalese are inspiring hordes of children with their achievements on the pitch and humility off it.

"These two players [Salah and Mane] are amazing, they score a lot of goals, they give Liverpool a lot of energy, pace,” the 34-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com.

"I think they give a big image for Africa. To be honest, I'm very proud of these two players.

"I'm proud of all the team, but especially Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. They give a good image of Africa for the future generation – this is important.

"In my time, a lot of people wanted to be Sissoko. In this time, a lot of people want to be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane!"

Both players have scored four league goals apiece to maintain Liverpool’s unblemished start to the campaign, which sees them sit on top of the table with six wins from six games.

Neither player scored in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat of at Stamford Bridge, which was their 15th successive league win, dating back to last season.

They face MK Dons in the Third Round of the on Wednesday as they seek to avoid the ignominy of an early Cup exit at Stadium MK.

Salah and Mane are expected to feature when Liverpool return to league action against in Saturday's lunch-time kick-off.