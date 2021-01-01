Sakala's double powers KV Oostende past Standard Liege

The Zambia star continued his fine goalscoring streak as he guided Alexander Blessin's men to their second straight win in the Belgian top-flight

Fashion Sakala scored a brace as KV Oostende secured a 2-1 win over Standard Liege in Thursday's First Division A encounter.

The 23-year-old continued from where he stopped on Saturday after grabbing the equaliser in their 2-1 comeback victory over Royal Antwerp, with KV Oostende's opening goal at the Diaz Arena in the eighth minute.

The Zambia international benefitted from Jelle Bataille's assist but his lead was cancelled out shortly after the break with Michel Balikwisha grabbing the equaliser for the visitors.

Sakala found the back of the net in the 64th minute to score the match-winning goal to seal back-to-back league wins for De Kustboys.

Thursday's efforts took his tally to 11 goals and the 2017 Africa U20 Cup of Nations winner is now enjoying his best goalscoring return in a single season since he scored 10 goals for Spartak Moscow II in the Russian Football National League back in the 2017-18 campaign.

He is also the second top scoring African in the First Division A after Nigeria's Paul Onuachu who has scored 22 goals for Genk so far this term.

Senegal's Makhtar Gueye, Morocco's Medhi Carcela-Gonzalez, DR Congo duo Merveille Bokadi and Jackson Muleka, and Burkina Faso's Abdoul Tapsoba were the other African stars on parade in Oostende.

KV Oostende climbed to fourth in the league table after the victory with 38 points after 24 matches, and they overtook Standard Liege with just a point separating both teams.

Salaka will be hoping to help Alexander Blessin's side maintain their winning form when they visit Zulte-Waregem for their next league fixture on Sunday.