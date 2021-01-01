Sakala's double not enough as Bokadi's Standard Liege hold KV Oostende

The Zambia star continued his fine goalscoring streak in the Belgian top-flight but his contributions could not secure maximum points for his team

Fashion Sakala scored a brace on Thursday but it was not enough as DR Congo's Merveille Bokadi grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser for Standard Liege in the 2-2 draw against KV Oostende.

The 23-year-old continued from where he stopped on Saturday after grabbing the equaliser in their 2-1 comeback victory over Royal Antwerp, with KV Oostende's opening goal at the Diaz Arena in the eighth minute.

The Zambia international benefitted from Jelle Bataille's assist but his lead was cancelled out shortly after the break with Michel Balikwisha grabbing the equaliser for the visitors.

Sakala found the back of the net again in the 64th minute to restore De Kustboys' lead and they were on the verge of securing back-to-back league wins until Bokadi denied them maximum points with a late goal for Standard Liege in the 94th minute.

Thursday's efforts took Sakala's tally to 11 goals and the 2017 Africa U20 Cup of Nations winner is now enjoying his best goalscoring return in a single season since he scored 10 goals for Spartak Moscow II in the Russian Football National League back in the 2017-18 campaign.

He is also the second top scoring African in the First Division A after Nigeria's Paul Onuachu who has scored 22 goals for Genk so far this term.

Article continues below

Senegal's Makhtar Gueye, Morocco's Medhi Carcela-Gonzalez, DR Congo's Jackson Muleka, and Burkina Faso's Abdoul Tapsoba were the other African stars on parade in Oostende.

KV Oostende climbed to sixth in the league table after the draw with 36 points after 24 matches, two points behind fourth-placed Standard Liege.

Salaka will be hoping to help Alexander Blessin's side bounce back to winning ways when they visit Zulte-Waregem for their next league fixture on Sunday.