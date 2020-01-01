Saka and Pepe shortlisted for Arsenal Player of the Month award

The Anglo-Nigerian and the Ivory Coast international could be rewarded for their impressive performances in the month under review

Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe have been nominated for the Player of the Month award for June following their eye-catching displays.

Saka delivered a fine showing in the month under review, grabbing an assist in the Gunners’ defeat to and Hove Albion and played a key role in their victories against and .

The Anglo-Nigerian, who recently put pen to paper on a new deal, won the individual accolade in February before the coronavirus outbreak in March, which forced the Premier League into a hiatus.

The versatile player has played 33 games across all competitions in this campaign, to help the Gunners to their current eighth spot on the table.

Pepe, meanwhile, is gradually settling in at the Emirates Stadium after his initial struggles to adapt to the Premier League following his big-money move from French side .

The international was one of the standout players last month for the Gunners, scoring against Brighton and Sheffield United.

The African stars will compete with teammates Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka for a chance to clinch the award.

Who gets your vote as our Player of the Month for June?



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranTierney1

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @BukayoSaka87

🇨🇭 Granit Xhaka

🇨🇮 Nicolas Pepe



— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 3, 2020

Pepe’s sensational strike against Brighton is also in contention for Premier League Goal of the Month, his chance to scoop his first league award since joining the Gunners.

The 25-year-old will compete with ’s Ben Chilwell, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto, ’s Luka Milivojevic, ’s Fabinho, ’s Kevin De Bruyne and duo of Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes.

Some stunners to choose from



Which is your @budfootball Goal of the Month?
#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/ccOlWdAaCM — Premier League (@premierleague) July 3, 2020

Pepe has made 36 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists.

The Africans stars will hope to continue their impressive performances when Arsenal take on at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.