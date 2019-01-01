Saido Berahino: Zulte Waregem sign Burundi star on free transfer

The Belgian top-flight club completed the signing of the ex-West Brom and Stoke City attacker on Friday

Saido Berahino has joined Belgian First Division A club Zulte Waregem on a free transfer.

Essevee announced that the Burundi international signed a two-year contract with the option for a year extension.

After his controversial spell at Stoke City came to an end this week, the 26-year-old is ready to revive his career in .

Glad to finally put pen to paper!! New challenge ahead!! Big thanks to @ESSEVEELIVE for showing the belief in me and also the love and support from the fans❤️

Special thanks to @syncglobalsport pic.twitter.com/y0MmOhnSI0 — Saido Berahino (@SBerahino) August 9, 2019

He trained with Zulte Waregem during the pre-season and his impressive displays have earned him his first deal outside of .

Berahino who is anticipating the new challenge in Francky Dury's team, expressed his excitement after completing the move.

"The past month I have regained my confidence and regained my pleasure in football," Berahino told the club website.

“It is similar to when I made my debut with West Bromwich in the Premier League.

"I'm looking forward to discovering this new competition and giving the best of myself."

Essevee confirmed that the former West Bromwich Albion attacker is in line to make his debut when they take on in Saturday's Belgian First Division A outing.