New Selangor signing Safuwan Baharudin has incurred the wrath of the Red Giants fans with a recent Instagram post.

The Instagram post he made on Monday depicted him making a reference to Malaysian powerhouse JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, with the caption "Just pure love, like the real boss." The Singapore international also placed a Singapore flag and a Johor flag side by side, and tagged the JDT owner's account.

"Here's to the real boss" - Safuwan Baharudin pic.twitter.com/rBljM5PW7P — Bozos (@mhdsharif_) February 10, 2020

Selangor fans were predictably outraged over the midfielder's insensitive post, leaving comments that questioned his commitment to the club on his Instagram photos.

"Bro, Taylor Regan (Selangor captain) once said, players won’t post and tag the boss of "

"Please be a profesional player. You're a Selangor player. How could you?"

"I'm a JDT fan, but we're getting drawn into this issue because of you. You think this is the Singaporean league that no one cares about, and has no fans?

The response forced him to issue an apology on the following day, and he apologised and clarified that he has no ties with JDT. Later during the day, he was seen training as usual with his Selangor teammates, in photos uploaded to the Red Giants' social media pages.

Interestingly, the 28-year old player had recently been reported to have drawn interest from a Thai league club, despite having just moved to Selangor from in the pre-season. Negotiations between the unnamed Thai side and Selangor however have fallen through.

