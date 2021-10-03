SAFF Championship 2021: How to watch India vs Bangladesh - Match schedule, TV listings and Online streaming

The Blue Tigers will be looking to pickup their eighth SAFF Championship title...

The SAFF Championship 2021 has already kick-started in Male, the capital city of Maldives. In the tournament opener, Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka 1-0, whereas in the second match Nepal beat Maldives by the same scoreline.

India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on October 4, 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male. Here's how to watch Bangladesh vs India.

What time does the SAFF Championship 2021 game between Bangladesh and India start?

Game Bangladesh vs India Date Monday, October 4 Time 4:30 pm IST



How to watch Bangladesh vs India on TV & live stream in India?

The match will be broadcasted on Eurosport & Eurosport HD.

TV channels Online streaming Eurosport & Eurosport HD Discovery + App

Bangladesh vs India: Team news

India coach Igor Stimac has named a 23-man squad for the SAFF Championship. However, there are notable absentees in Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, and Ashique Kuruniyan. But the Croatian coach is confident that his team can produce the goods on the pitch and clinch the championship.

"We cannot think about that (the missing players). We have other players here who can cover those positions. It is always difficult to replace a leader and Sandesh is one of them. We are going to miss him but we need to replace him as a team together for the 90 minutes," he stated before the game.

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Vishal Kaith, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary