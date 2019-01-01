Safee excited at prospect of new Premier League experience

At the rip old age of 34, Safee is attempting something that he hasn't done before in his long standing career in Malaysian football - which is to play in the second tier of domestic league football.

Signing with Perlis for the 2019 season, it represents a new dawn for the experienced international and former AFF Suzuki Cup winner.

Previous spells with Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Pelita Jaya, Arema Cronus and PKNS FC have all come in the top divisions of the Malaysian and Indonesian football but Safee is relishing the prospect of dipping his feet in a new adventure.

"It is a new challenge for me to go down and try to bring a team up to the Super League. I've had other offers of course but I believe in the project hence why I'm willing to drop down to the Premier League," Safee told Goal.

Multiple Super League winner with both Selangor and JDT, Safee definitely knows what it takes to win the top league in the country but it would a different kettle of fish in one division lower where the quality of players and teams are relatively lower.

Perlis are not mucking around with their project either. The ambitious Northern Lions are targeting for promotion to the Super League in their first attempt with some heavy investment into the playing staff, including Safee.

The last two pre-season friendly matches played in their home of Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium in Kangar have seen the venue being filled to the brim and Safee reckoned that the current project is something worthy to behind of.

"One of the main factors that attracted me to this Perlis project is the plans from the president. It is a long term and as you can see, things are beginning to move for the club even if the pace is not rapid."

"It has been a little ngan time since Perlis had a team to be proud of and their fans have also stayed away for a long time. Now it feels like the right project to get them back on board," he added.

