Sadio Mane: Liverpool star joins Aguero in exclusive goalscoring club

The forward is showing no signs of slowing down as he got a crucial goal against his former club at Southampton

Sadio Mane has become just the second player to score 20 goals (from Premier League players) in 2019, following in the footsteps of Sergio Aguero.

After his Uefa Super Cup heroics against , Mane put the Reds ahead as took the lead against in a tight contest at St. Mary’s Stadium.

The goal means the Senegalese has scored 20 times in all competitions in 2019, to stay on level terms with ’s Aguero who has achieved the same feat.

20 - Sadio Mane is one of only two Premier League players to have scored at least 20 goals across all competitions in 2019 (also Sergio Aguero). Hot. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

It is an astonishing level of durability from the 27-year-old who shows no signs of slowing down.

Against Chelsea in Wednesday’s Super Cup, Mane became the first African to score a brace in the competition.

He recorded 26 goals in 2018-19, landing the Premier League Golden Boot and the crown.



Mane might be in contention to win the Ballon d’Or for the first time and he should be in the running the African Player of the Year prize.