Sacked Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji joins Guingamp

The En Avant have acquired the Senegal international till the end of the season after his contract was terminated by the Black Cats in September

French Ligue 1 side Guingamp have signed sacked Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji for six months.

The 30-year-old’s contract was terminated by the English League One side in September 2018 after returning late to the Stadium of Light and failing a fitness test.

Djilobodji who spent last season on loan with Dijon made 24 appearances across all competitions for the Black Cats before his abrupt departure.

However, the Stade de Roudourou outfit - struggling at the bottom of the league log with 11 points from 18 games - have announced the capture of the former Chelsea player in their quest to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

“Senegalese international defender Papy Djilobodji [30, 1.93m, 82kg] is now Guingampais,” read a statement from the club website.

“Loaned in Dijon before returning to England. After cancelling his contract, Papy gave himself the challenge to do everything to help En Avant [to achieve its goal] to stay in Ligue 1 at the end of the season.”

Article continues below

Djilobodji will team up with former Sunderland teammate Didier Ndong who joined the side last week after his contract was also terminated by the Black Cats.