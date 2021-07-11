Copa America 2021: Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Lionel Messi, consoles Neymar

The Indian cricket legend feels that the Argentine deserved to win the Copa America with Argentina

Former Indian national team cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated Argentina after they defeated Brazil to become the 2021 Copa America champions.

The La Albiceleste rode a solitary strike by Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute to claim the honours for the 15th time.

What did Sachin Tendulkar say about Messi?

Tendulkar took to his social media handle to congratulate Lionel Scaloni's side and heaped praise on the brilliance of Messi.

"Heartiest congratulations to Argentina on winning the Copa America final. It is a historic win for all the Argentinians and is an icing on the cake for Messi who has had such a stellar career. Continue inspiring," was his message to Messi.

Heartiest congratulations to @Argentina on winning the #CopaAmericaFINAL.

The Bharat Ratna award winner also had a message for Brazilian footballer Neymar after Tite's men ended on the losing side.

"The pain of losing a final is understandable. But this is just a bend in the road, not the end of the road for Neymar and Brazil. They’ll bounce back stronger and do themselves proud," Tendulkar added.

What does Copa America 2021 mean for Lionel Messi?

Messi has often been criticised for not having won any silverware with Argentina and saving his best for FC Barcelona where he has won several laurels.

In fact, the Argentina skipper hung up his boots after the disappointment in Copa America 2016 finals where he missed a penalty in the finals against Chile.

Since then, he has made a strong comeback and in Copa America 2021, his determination to get Argentina over the line was visible from the very first game against Chile where he scored a sublime free-kick.

Over the course of seven matches, Messi scored four goals and provided five assists, earning him the Copa America Golden Boot. Of the 12 goals scored by Argentina in the competition, Messi directly had a hand in nine, highlighting how influential the diminutive star had been for La Albiceleste.

