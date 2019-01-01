Ryad Boudebouz: Real Betis midfielder returns to Ligue 1 with Saint-Etienne

After two seasons in Spain, the Algeria midfielder completed his return to the French Ligue 1 on Saturday

have confirmed the signing of Ryad Boudebouz on a three-year deal from club .

The move marks Boudebouz’s return to after leaving for Betis in 2017, and made him the seventh signing to join the Greens this summer.

The 29-year-old penned a three-year deal which will keep him at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard until 2022.

During his two-year stint in the Spanish top-flight, Boudebouz struggled for form at Real Betis, scoring three goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

He spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at where he scored a goal in 11 league outings.

Ahead of the new season, Boudebouz will be hoping to rediscover his top form in a familiar country where he was born and raised.

On the international scene, Boudebouz who made his debut in August 2010 was a notable omission from Djamel Belmadi's squad that won the 2019 in .