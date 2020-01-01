African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal ready to triple Partey’s wages

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

ready to triple Partey’s wages

In an attempt to lure Thomas Partey away from , Arsenal are ready to triple the wages of the midfielder.

Goal understands that the Madrid outfit do not want to sell the international and they are working to extend his current deal until 2025.

Meanwhile, Parteys' future lies in his hands amid growing interest from the Gunners.

More teams

open Benrahma talks

Chelsea have started negotiations for the signing of winger Said Benrahma, according to the Express.

The Blues need to fend off competition from league rivals Arsenal, Leicester, West Ham and to sign the international who has been impressive in the Championship this campaign.

Benrahma, who is in his second year in , has scored 10 goals and laid seven assists in 34 league games this season.

& begin negotiations with Atal

Watford and Napoli have opened negotiations with the representatives of Youcef Atal.

Foot Mercato claims that the Premier League side and outfits are interested in the Algeria international who is tied to Nice until 2023.

The versatile defender contributed a goal and an assist in 13 matches last season before a knee injury him ruled out of action since December 2019.

Man City join race for Madrid loanee Hakimi

are monitoring and right-back Achraf Hakimi who is currently on a two-year loan at , according to AS.

Hakimi has contributed five goals and 10 assists in the this term, and is believed to be a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's style of play.

Despite the growing transfer interest, the 21-year-old is said to be keen on a return to Madrid where he left in the summer of 2018.

Article continues below

to part ways with Iheanacho

Leicester City will listen to offers of £20 million for Kelechi Iheanacho to raise funds for striker Odsonne Edouard, according to Daily Mail.

Edouard is expected to cost the Foxes around £35 million as they prepare to play football next term.

Iheanacho has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this season.