Rummenigge: Replacing Kovac 'has never been the subject of discussion'

The Bavarians won the DFB-Pokal on Saturday, and the club's hierarchy has reiterated its stance on their head coach's position

Niko Kovac will be staying on as coach, club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed.

Kovac guided Bayern to their first DFB-Pokal title since 2016 on Saturday, as a double from Robert Lewandowski and a sublime Kingsley Coman strike saw off 3-0.

Rummenigge insisted on Friday that Kovac's future was not in doubt, regardless of whether or not Bayern succeeded in Berlin, and he has now reaffirmed that stance.

"Of course, Niko remains coach, that has never been the subject of discussion," Rummenigge told Fox Sports .

"We have never questioned that. It is about winning prizes, that counts at Bayern Munich. And the coach plays a central role in this.

"For us, it has never been in doubt whether he would continue as the coach. The team was formidable today."

With the victory, Kovac has become the first coach to win back-to-back DFB-Pokal titles, following 's win over Bayern in the 2017-18 final.

"I'm obviously very happy," he told a news conference. "Leipzig made it very difficult for us and didn’t give us much space.

History maker



Niko #Kovac becomes the first man to win the and DFB-Pokal double as both a player and coach pic.twitter.com/bKQzBJiJHT — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 25, 2019

"But as time went on we found it easier. I would like to congratulate Manuel Neuer, especially, for his sensational performance."

Article continues below

Neuer was also pleased with his performance and the showing of the team, who he said “earned” the double with another strong showing.

"I was highly motivated and ready in training I would have liked to play sooner, it was a precision landing,” he told ARD . “One could not have written a better script."

He continued to Sky Sports : "It was important for the team that I was there in the situations and it was very important for all of us to finish the season in such a way that we were double winners In the cup, many talked about a 50-50 game and we did a great job and just earned it. "