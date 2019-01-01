Rosler confident Malmo can cause Chelsea problems

Uwe Rosler was delighted to see the Blues thrashed by Manchester City and hopes his side can benefit in the Europa League

Chelsea's capitulation at the hands of Manchester City brought great joy to Uwe Rosler - and also exposed issues the German believes his Malmo team can exploit in the Europa League.

City, Rosler's former club, thrashed their Premier League rivals 6-0 on Sunday to return to the top of the table, in the process delivering a hammer blow to Maurizio Sarri's hopes of cementing a top-four spot.

Sarri bemoaned a plethora of mistakes in the humbling loss at the Etihad Stadium, branding some of his side's defending as "stupid".

The Italian has come under increased pressure in the days following the game, but he remains adamant his style of football can work at Stamford Bridge.

A wounded Chelsea are away at Malmo for the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday, and Rosler believes his side can heap further pressure on Sarri.

"I was delighted," Rosler told a pre-match media conference when asked about the City game.

"It's no secret, my connection and feelings for Manchester City. It was a delight to watch that game."

When asked about his side's chances against Chelsea, Rosler added: "I don't think we can take Chelsea on toe-to-toe in an open game. They can make it very difficult for a team like us with their pressing.

"So it's important we impress in the right areas, knowing where they will press us and how we can get out of their press. I think we will get opportunities.

"We watched the Bournemouth game [which Chelsea lost 4-0], who play in a similar shape to us. I have seen areas we can cause them problems.

"The mindset tomorrow is 'no respect'. We have to play and be aggressive with and without the ball.

"We have a plan. With a bit of luck and some outstanding performances, we have an outside chance of getting a result."