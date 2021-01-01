Rose admits Monchengladbach fan anger at Dortmund move has affected him

Gladbach supporters have not reacted well to the news that their coach will take over at their rivals next season

Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Marco Rose has admitted that the fan anger over his impending move to Borussia Dortmund has affected him.

Earlier this month, Rose confirmed that he would be departing Gladbach after the season to become Dortmund's new manager.

Some Gladbach fans have not taken the news well, with banners criticising Rose appearing outside the club's training ground.

What has Rose said?

Speaking to Goal and DAZN on how the reaction has affected him, the 44-year-old said: "It has not been nothing, I admit that.

"But I also believe that it has something to do with the fact that we have improved a lot in a year and a half here, and that many people feel that we're actually not finished yet. I agree with this."

But making a decision for himself "must also be allowed," Rose insisted, adding: "I was aware beforehand that I would not meet with everyone's approval."

How have Gladbach fared since Rose's announcement?

In their first game since Rose confirmed his summer departure, Gladbach were stunned 2-1 at home at the weekend against relegation-threatened Mainz.

That defeat continued a poor run in the league for Rose's side, who have now lost two and drawn two of their last four Bundesliga games.

Rose, though, denied that the uncertainty over his future has contributed to his side's dip in form.

"It wasn't a huge deal for the boys. Nevertheless, I took on the result against Mainz," Rose said. "The important thing now is that I get the boys back to take responsibility, and we will work to be successful again."

What's next for Gladbach?

Rose's side have picked an inopportune time to experience a dip in form, with red-hot Manchester City awaiting them on Wednesday in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

It doesn't get any easier in the league either, as Gladbach travel to face second-place RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

