Rosario Central vs Newell's Old Boys: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

Ex-Atletico Madrid assistant German Burgos oversees his first Clasico Rosarino at the Newell's helm on Sunday

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Newell's

With former Valencia and Argentina winger Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez at the helm, Central still hold out hope of a play-off spot in the Copa.

To do so, though, the Canalla are obliged to win Sunday's Clasico Rosarino against their arch-rivals, who have improved as of late.

Newell's endured a wretched start to the season, picking up just one point from their opening five games.

The appointment of Diego Simeone's former Atletico Madrid assistant German Burgos steadied the ship, lifting the Lepra off the bottom with four draws and two wins in his seven games in charge.

But it came too late to save their Copa fortunes, with Newell's already mathematically eliminated with two games to go.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 2 5pm/8pm Rosario Central vs Newell's Old Boys Fanatiz

Rosario Central vs Newell's Old Boys team news

Gonzalez opted to rest several starters for Wednesday's Copa Sudamericana win over San Lorenzo, meaning the likes of Marco Ruben and Emiliano Vecchio should return to the first XI for the derby.

Newell's took a similar approach for their defeat to Libertad, and 40-year-old Maxi Rodriguez, who came off the bench on Thursday, is one of the players who will be back in Burgos' starting line-up.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 2 2:40pm/5:40pm Aldosivi vs Argentinos Juniors Fanatiz May 2 2:40pm/5:40pm Central Cordoba vs Racing Club Fanatiz May 3 11:45am/2:45pm Sarmiento vs Gimnasia Fanatiz May 3 2pm/5pm Estudiantes vs Platense Fanatiz

