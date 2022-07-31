The king plays! Ronaldo included in Man Utd XI for Rayo friendly amid ongoing transfer rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Manchester United's starting XI to face Rayo Vallecano despite the ongoing rumours linking him with a summer transfer. The 37-year-old made Erik ten Hag's lineup despite not featuring in any of the Red Devils' previous five pre-season fixtures.
Ronaldo indicated he was set to feature against Rayo on social media as he told his followers "the king plays", leading to speculation he would come off the bench, but Ten Hag has decided to use him right from the off at Old Trafford.
What has Ten Hag said about Ronaldo?
Ten Hag initially confirmed that Ronaldo would be in his squad for the Rayo clash after United's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in Spain on Saturday.
The Dutchman admitted that the veteran forward is still a long way behind the rest of his senior team-mates in terms of fitness, however, having only just seen him return from an extended break.
"We'll see how long he can play," Ten Hag told Viaplay.
"I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot."
