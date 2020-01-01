Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus and will miss Portugal's game against Sweden
Comments()
Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Portugal's clash with Sweden after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the news in an official statement on Tuesday, which reads: "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face Sweden.
"The Portugal international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.
"Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon."
More to follow.