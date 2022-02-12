Ronaldo on longest goal drought since 2009 as he blanks again in 1-1 Southampton draw
Ryan Tolmich
Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo is now on his longest goal drought in over a decade as the Manchester United star failed to find the back of the net once again on Saturday.
The Portuguese star has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of the sport, establishing himself among the most dominant players of all time.
But he has struggled in recent weeks for Manchester United and, having been held scoreless in a 1-1 draw with Southampton, has now been held without a goal in six games.
Editors' Picks
- Lampard's Everton honeymoon is already over: Big tactical changes are required to avoid relegation
- Vincent Janssen: From breaking Ronaldo records to flopping at Spurs... and now winning titles in Mexico
- Fabio Chiarodia: The teenage Italian defender breaking records in Germany
- Issa Kabore: What is Manchester City's plan for Afcon's best young player?
More to come...