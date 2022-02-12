Ronaldo on longest goal drought since 2009 as he blanks again in 1-1 Southampton draw

Cristiano Ronaldo is now on his longest goal drought in over a decade as the Manchester United star failed to find the back of the net once again on Saturday.

The Portuguese star has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of the sport, establishing himself among the most dominant players of all time.

But he has struggled in recent weeks for Manchester United and, having been held scoreless in a 1-1 draw with Southampton, has now been held without a goal in six games.

