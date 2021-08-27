Ronaldo misses Juventus training as Man City transfer links intensify

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been tipped to complete a move to Etihad Stadium before the summer window closes

Goal can confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo missed training with Juventus on Friday morning as rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester City continue to intensify.

Ronaldo is set to say his final goodbyes to the Juve squad as his agent Jorge Mendes continues to work on a permanent move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner before the August 31 deadline.

The Portuguese did not take part in the club's latest practice session, with Goal having reported earlier this week that City are in talks to sign the striker after missing out on a deal for Tottenham's Harry Kane.

More to follow.